Turkey Haavisto: The Foreign Ministry has no information on recent demands to return activists to Turkey

On Monday, the Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber reported that Turkey had demanded that Finland and Sweden return a total of 33 activists to Turkey.

In Finland there is no information that Turkey has recently demanded that Finland return activists to Turkey, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (green) tells HS.

“Only such a listing, issued in 2017 by the Foreign Minister, has come to our notice Timo Soinin during the visit. Such lists are, of course, always communicated to the security police and the relevant authorities, who then investigate them. This is our understanding of the current situation, ”Haavisto commented.

He did not know whether the 2017 listing led to any measures at the time.

“Of course, if terrorist activity or its preparation is detected in Finland, it will result in a normal police and judicial investigation. Finland takes all such accusations and allegations seriously, but of course we follow the processes of our own judiciary here, ”Haavisto continued.

Turkey Broadcasting news channel According to TRT Haber Turkey has demanded that Finland and Sweden return 33 activists to Turkey. According to the media, however, Finland and Sweden have refused returns.

According to the news published on Monday, 12 people from Finland and 21 people from Sweden have been asked to be returned.

According to the news, half of the activists demanded to be returned from Finland have contacts with Turkish dissidents Fethullah Gülenin to the Gülen movement formed around it. On the other hand, according to the news, there are contacts with the PKK in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

According to the Turkish State News Agency AA, the source of the news was the Turkish Ministry of Justice.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto followed the NATO debate in Parliament on Monday.

Haavisto Finland has not been in contact with the Turkish authorities regarding this information. There has also been no official contact with Turkey from Turkey.

“There is definitely a situation here that all this news about the relationship between Turkey and Finland or Turkey and Sweden gets a lot of clicks, so to speak. They are interested because Turkey is now one of the decision-makers in determining whether NATO is expanding and whether NATO’s open door policy is in place, ”says Haavisto.

According to him, it is expected that similar news will appear on a regular, irregular basis until all the member states of the military alliance have approved Finland’s and Sweden’s application for membership.

However, Haavisto does not believe that Turkey intends to try to prevent Finland from joining NATO.

“There are a lot of dangers here, of course, because the processes can be delayed. However, the big things should be separated from the news of the day. I believe that this project will finally be completed, although it may take a while. ”

Diplomatic delegation Finland and Sweden will soon travel to Turkey to discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships and Turkey’s negative views on the matter. According to the Swedish news agency TT, the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs reports.

Finnish and Swedish diplomats will meet with representatives of the country’s Foreign Ministry in Turkey.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan On Friday, he took a firm stand on the NATO dreams of Finland and Sweden, stating that it is not possible for him to have a positive attitude towards the countries’ possible NATO membership.

At the same time, he spoke about Finland and Sweden “hosting terrorist organizations” and accused the Nordic countries of “protecting” Kurdish soldiers.

Later, spokesman for Erdoğan Ibrahim Kalin however, according to The New York Times, the United States comments that Turkey is not trying to block Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership.

Correction on 16 May at 7.15 pm: Contrary to what was said earlier in the story, it is not the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers who will travel to Turkey, but a diplomatic delegation from Finland and Sweden. The visit was hosted by representatives of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, not Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.