According to the Federal Foreign Office, the risk of terrorist attacks in Istanbul has increased according to the security authorities. The German Consulate General will therefore remain closed this Wednesday.

Dhe German consulate general in the center of the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul will remain closed on Wednesday due to an increased risk of attack. This emerges from a message from the Foreign Office to German citizens in Turkey. After the most recent incidents in European capitals, such as a public burning of the Koran, “according to the security authorities’, the risk of terrorist attacks in Istanbul has increased, especially in the inner city area,” it said. The risk is particularly high in the inner-city district of Beyoglu and around the central square of Taksim.

The Foreign Office recommended that German citizens be particularly vigilant and avoid crowds and the areas mentioned as much as possible. “If you live there, limit your stay outside of the apartments to what is absolutely necessary,” it said.

Germany, Sweden, Norway and Denmark as well as the United States had already warned their citizens of an increased risk of attacks in Turkey last week. The United States tightened its warning on Monday and specified Istanbul. Turkey, in turn, had warned its citizens of attacks in Europe and the United States.

Background are several Islamophobic actions in Europe. In Sweden, a right-wing extremist burned a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.