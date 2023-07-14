Turkey said it gave Russia an explanation on the issue of the transfer of Azov commanders

Turkish authorities said that Ankara provided Moscow with explanations for the transfer of commanders of the Azov brigade to Kyiv (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation). This follows from a statement by Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party.

As the faction chairman Omer Celik stated, the situation has cleared up. He also stressed that there is no tension in relations between Ankara and Moscow. At the same time, he did not provide any details of the talks.

Erdogan to discuss transfer of Azov commanders with Putin

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the normalization of the situation. According to him, after the extradition of the “Azov” to Kyiv, a number of statements were made in Russia. However, after the Turkish authorities told Moscow the details of the transfer, “the situation became positive,” he said.

We received a request for the release of their six commanders. We have decided to give a positive answer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish President

It also became known that Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the extradition of the leaders of the Azov brigade to Ukraine. The Turkish leader said that in August the head of Russia will visit Turkey, where the parties will have the opportunity to discuss these issues in a tête-à-tête format.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in an interview with journalists, refused to disclose the content of the negotiations on the extradition of the “Azov” to Ukraine, which he held with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. “I am not in the habit of telling what my colleagues tell me during diplomatic contacts,” he said, hinting that this is typical of Western politicians.

Russia was not notified in advance about the extradition of ex-commanders

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that no one informed Russia about the transfer of ex-commanders of Azov from Turkey to Ukraine. He recalled that Turkey is a NATO member and admitted that on the eve of the bloc’s summit, pressure was exerted on Ankara. At the same time, Peskov stressed that the violation of the agreements “does not paint anyone.” He also linked Ankara’s decision to the failures of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the counteroffensive.

See also Luxury properties, Savills strengthens and acquires Beliving Italia And Turkey itself, of course, in this way, being a member of NATO, shows its solidarity with the North Atlantic Alliance. We all understand this very well. Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the President of Russia

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, also said that the incident violated all agreements. “You can’t trust anyone. Another thing is if they do not participate in hostilities,” the senator said. The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, expressed the opinion that the situation with the transfer of commanders of the Azov brigade by Turkey to Kyiv does not characterize the Turkish side well.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova suggested that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could give such guarantees to Erdogan, in connection with which he decided to extradite ex-commanders. “Maybe Zelensky assured him that they would not fight, gave guarantees. I doubt that this will be done,” the deputy noted.

The transfer of Azov commanders by Turkey to Ukraine became known on July 8. Among them were former commander Denis Prokopenko, his deputy Svyatoslav Palamar, and ex-commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Volynsky, who were exchanged for Russian military in September 2022. Under the terms of the agreements, the members of the brigade were to stay in Turkey until the end of the conflict.