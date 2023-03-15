Torrential rains in the provinces of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman, southeast of Turkey, caused violent floods that have devastated residential buildings and refugee camps built after the powerful earthquake that hit the country last month. Both provinces were among the hardest hit by the incident and thousands of people are in precarious humanitarian conditions.

In Adiyaman, floods washed away a container that held three refugee victims of the February 22 earthquake. The governor of the province, Mahmut Çuhadar, declared that the search for his whereabouts is active.

For his part, the governor of Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan, told local media that at least four people had died in his jurisdiction, in addition to the disappearance of two firefighters during rescue efforts. There are still numerous people trapped in buildings and refugee camps.

Images disseminated on social networks show cars and debris washed away by heavy rains.

Cars and debris are scattered during flooding after heavy rain in Sanliurfa, Turkey, on March 15, 2023. © AP / Hakan Akgun

The affected provinces have faced more than 100 millimeters per square meter of rain in the last 24 hours. In addition to the unfortunate fatalities, hundreds of people made homeless by the February earthquake have also lost their temporary shelters to the floods.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February killed more than 52,000, 47,000 of them on Turkish soil.

The fire also left hundreds of thousands of residential buildings in the country uninhabitable, causing thousands to be forced to temporarily settle on the streets. The floods have further complicated the situation of these victims.

With Reuters and AP