Turkey | Finland’s ambassador to Turkey: There has been no threat to the Finnish representation or citizens in Turkey

Demonstrations were especially expected in the vicinity of Swedish embassies.

FinlandSweden, Norway and Denmark have warned their citizens in Turkey about possible demonstrations and urged them to avoid them and the crowds.

Demonstrations were especially expected in the vicinity of Swedish embassies. Ambassador of Finland to Turkey Ari Mäki says that there has been no threat or harassment of any kind to the Finnish representation or Finns in Turkey.

“We haven’t received any threats of any kind,” he says.

Mäki says that he has been in Turkey for 3.5 years. During that time, Finnish embassies have never been targeted by protests.

“[Tilanne] is very calm.”

Message The warning to avoid demonstrations and crowds was given to Finns in Turkey as a precautionary measure, as other Nordic countries had issued similar warnings, says Mäki.

Earlier in January, a Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burned Islam’s holy book of the Koran In front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm. The anti-Sweden demonstrations are particularly aimed at burning the Koran, which, according to Mäe, is a sensitive topic in Muslim countries. Demonstrations have also been organized in other Islamic countries because of the incident.

Paludan threatened to burn the Koran in Denmark as well, for which the Danish ambassador to Turkey was called for an interview and the embassy was closed as a precaution. The Norwegian embassy is located in the same building as the Danish embassy.

According to Mäki, it is difficult to assess how big a risk Swedish embassies or Swedes actually face in Turkey.

“It is difficult to predict in advance. As far as I understand, there has been nothing today on Sunday [mielenosoituksia] In front of the Swedish delegation.”

Embassy consular service officer Raimo Pahkasalo says that on Saturday afternoon there was a demonstration in front of the Swedish embassy, ​​but on Sunday the situation had already calmed down.

According to Pahkasalo, the Turkish police are intensifying their guarding around the Swedish embassies. There have also been demonstrations in front of the Swedish consulate in Istanbul.

“The police have stepped up security and are trying to calm down the protesters in both cities,” says Pahkasalo.

“In front of or around our embassy, ​​there has been nothing similar to the Swedish embassy or consulate,” says Pahkasalo.

The real thing Finland has not yet updated the travel bulletin.

“Many countries have slightly changed their travel information, but Finland has not yet started to do so. They will be looked at in the longer term,” says Pahkasalo.

According to Pahkasalo, there are currently 300 Finns who have made a travel declaration in Turkey, although not all travelers make declarations. According to Mäki, the majority of Finns are not in Ankara, where the Finnish embassy is located, but in the coastal cities of Antalya and Istanbul.