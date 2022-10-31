Turkish professor Hasan Unal spoke about the West’s fatigue from the conflict in Ukraine

In the Western bloc, fatigue from the conflict in Ukraine can be traced, more and more people are taking to the streets of cities. Hasan Unal, a professor at the Turkish Maltepe University in Istanbul, spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“Yes, on the one hand, there are warmongers in the US, Great Britain, mostly in governments. But at the same time, after the midterm elections, no one knows what will happen in the United States. Now for the first time in the American press there are leaks that [президент Соединенных Штатов Джо] Biden was so disappointed [украинским лидером Владимиром] Zelensky in June. Why is this being leaked to the press now? Perhaps there is some fatigue there [в США]perhaps there is some fatigue in Britain, especially among the British, ”the expert noted.

Unal took advantage of Washington’s annoyance with the behavior of Kyiv’s representatives – according to him, now Ankara can take the initiative and become a mediator in a peace settlement. “And this may be the right time for Turkey to make every effort for a peace proposal, for world peace, one way or another,” he concluded.

Earlier it became known that Biden lost his temper during one of the telephone conversations with Zelensky in June. The head of the White House told his Ukrainian counterpart that he approved the allocation of additional military assistance to Kyiv in the amount of $1 billion. However, in response, Zelensky began to list what other assistance Ukraine expects from Western countries, but does not receive.