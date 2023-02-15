By Ali Kucukgocmen and Clodagh Kilcoyne

ANTACHY, Turkey (Reuters) – Turkey turned its focus to rebuilding on Wednesday, encouraging those in earthquake-hit areas whose buildings were deemed safe to return home.

In opposition-controlled northwest Syria, which has already suffered from more than a decade of bombing, the earthquake left many families to fend for themselves amidst the rubble, with international aid slowly trickling in.

The death toll in both countries has risen to more than 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid, with many survivors left homeless in near-freezing winter temperatures, and rescues now few and far between.

In southern Turkey’s Hatay province, half of the buildings have collapsed, been heavily damaged or need to be demolished quickly, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

But the government has encouraged people to go home — if they can, based on government assessments.

“We want citizens to track the status of their buildings in the online system and go back to buildings that receive safe construction reports from the Ministry of Urbanization in order to start getting back to normal,” Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy said in a briefing. press conference in Malatya, about 160 km from the earthquake’s epicenter.

“Let’s quickly demolish what needs to be demolished and build safe houses,” tweeted Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s stock index rose nearly 10% on reopening after a five-day earthquake-related shutdown, with government measures to prop up equities appearing to be working, but analysts warned sentiment was fragile.

On Tuesday night, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed to continue rescue and recovery efforts after nine were pulled from the rubble that day.

A 42-year-old woman was rescued from the rubble of a building in the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on Wednesday, nearly 222 hours after the devastating earthquake hit the region, Turkish media reported.

But UN officials said the rescue phase was coming to an end, with the focus on shelter, food and education.

The Turkish toll was 35,418 dead, Erdogan said. More than 5,814 have died in Syria, according to a Reuters tally of reports by Syrian state media and a UN agency.

In Syria, relief efforts have been hampered by a civil war that has fractured the country and divided regional and global powers. Turkey’s only border crossing into Syria was closed for days before UN trucks were allowed through.