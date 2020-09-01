Turkey and Greece, two NATO member countries with historically strained relations, are fighting over the sharing of the immense gas reserves discovered in recent years in the eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara is ignoring international calls to ease tensions with Athens. In a maritime information notice, the Turkish navy announced Tuesday, September 1 in the evening of the extension of its gas research in an area rich in hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean claimed by Greece. The activities of the seismic vessel Oruç Reis, which is accompanied by two logistics support ships, have been extended until September 12.



Its initial move to the south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo ​​on August 10 angered Athens, triggered an escalation of tensions between the two countries, and gave rise to manœrival naval works of Greece and Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that theOruç Reis was going to “to continue its activities with determination”. “If God allows it, we hope to receive good news from the Mediterranean in a short time, as we have had from the Black Sea”, he said, referring to the recent discovery by Turkey of a large deposit of natural gas.

Athens maintains that it has the right to exploit the natural resources around its islands located near the Turkish coast. But Ankara refuses, believing that this would amount to depriving Turkey of tens of thousands of km2 of sea. In this context, the case of the small Greek island of Kastellorizo, located two km off the Turkish coast, arouses particular anger. ‘Ankara.

“Greece is asking for a continental shelf of 40,000 km2 for this 10 km2 island (…) It is trying to imprison Turkey in a narrow area. This, of course, is unacceptable to us”Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said on Tuesday. “Trying to enclose Turkey within its coasts with a 10 km2 island is an injustice”, added President Erdogan on Tuesday. “The attempts to seize the riches of the Mediterranean, which belong to all the riparian countries, are an example of neocolonialism”, accused the Turkish head of state during a speech in Ankara.

Turkey denounced on Monday the “armament” of this demilitarized island, after the publication of photos showing Greek soldiers disembarking at Kastellorizo ​​by AFP last week.

Concerned about growing tensions, the European Union threatened on Friday to impose new sanctions on Turkey if there was no progress in the dialogue between Ankara and Athens, obviously to no avail.