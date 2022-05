President Recep Erdogan claimed that Scandinavian countries are home to Kurdish terrorist organizations: entry of new members into NATO needs to be unanimously approved by the countries that are already part of it| Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he does not view “positively” the possible entry of Finland and Sweden into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Western military alliance. He claimed that Scandinavian countries are home to Kurdish terrorist organizations.

“We are following developments, but we do not see this in a positive light,” the Turkish president said in a statement. “Unfortunately, Scandinavian countries are like hostels for terrorist organizations. The PKK and DHKP-C took refuge in Sweden and the Netherlands. They even got space in local parliaments. Right now, it’s not possible for us to see this in a positive light,” Erdogan said, citing a group seeking an independent state for the country’s Kurdish minority and a Marxist organization banned in Turkey.

The Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers said they would discuss the matter with their Turkish counterparts at a NATO meeting to be held over the weekend in Berlin, to which the two countries were invited. The Netherlands did not comment on Erdogan’s accusation.

This week, Sweden and Finland said they will formally apply for NATO membership. Once militarily neutral, the two countries changed their position on joining the alliance after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A possible Turkish refusal to allow Sweden and Finland to join NATO would be a problem, because Turkey is part of the alliance and the organization’s charter stipulates that, in order for a country to become a member, it must be unanimously accepted by those who have already joined it. integrate.