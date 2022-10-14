The tragic death toll from the explosion in a coal mine in the North West of Turkey continues to rise. The dead are at least 22, while there are still dozens of miners stuck in the underground tunnels that are 300 and 350 meters deep. The mine is located in Amasra, a coastal city of the Black Sea, where the ministers of the interior and energy rushed immediately after the explosion. The causes are being ascertained, an accumulation of gas is assumed. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also go to the crash site tomorrow.



The mayor of Amasra said there were 87 people inside the mine at the time of the explosion. Unfortunately this is not the first time this has happened: the worst disaster due to a mine accident in 2014 was in the city of Soma, in western Turkey, where 301 people died in a fire. Turkey’s disaster management agency Afad said several rescue teams were dispatched to the area, including from neighboring provinces.





According to reports from Haber Turk, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fathi Donmez, the Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu went to the scene of the accident on the instruction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Around 450 workers work in the mine over three shifts. According to reports from local sources to the Turkish media, the emergency lifts are in operation regularly. On the causes of the explosion, yet to be ascertained, the president of the Chamber of Mining Engineers, Ayhan Yuksel, argues that the accident could have been caused by the gas grisù (an odorless and colorless fuel, consisting mainly of methane and other gases: nitrogen, carbon dioxide and ethane).





“There are people we managed to evacuate from that area. There are people we have not been able to evacuate from that area, ”Interior Minister Soylu told reporters present at the site of the explosion. There are no fires going on inside the mine and the ventilation is working properly, Energy Minister Donmez said, adding that there have been partial collapses inside the mine.

Footage broadcast on Turkish television showed those who, according to the television, were the miners’ family members watching aloof as health and rescue workers crowded around the mine entrance. Some miners were taken out and carried by ambulance on stretchers, as the footage shows. Bartin’s prosecutor’s office said it had initiated an investigation into the cause of the explosion.