Erdogan’s spokesman Kalyn: The West does not want to achieve a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official representative Ibrahim Kalin on the air of Habertürk TV channel explained the main difficulty in resolving the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Western countries want the continuation of hostilities.

“Now the international conjuncture is more on the side of war than peace. Leading forces [Запада] are supporters of its continuation,” he said.

Kalin stressed that Ankara has a proposal on this issue, which it is currently working on. He called this confrontation “cold war 2.0”, specifying that the parties to the conflict are not Moscow and Kyiv, but Russia and the West, which does not want a peaceful settlement.

Earlier, the chairman of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, said that Western support for Nazism in Ukraine led to the creation of radical terrorist movements in Kiev.