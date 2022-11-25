Turkey | Expert: Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO process can affect Turkey’s operation in Syria

Turkey hopes that its NATO allies will understand its security concerns. The US wants Kurdish forces pursued by Turkey to continue guarding the al-Holi camp in Syria.

Turkin president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced in May that the country was planning a new military attack on Kurdish areas in northern Syria. During the same month, Finland and Sweden submitted their membership applications to the military alliance NATO.

Last Sunday, Turkey, which is still holding back Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO process, started a large-scale airstrike operation against Kurdish targets in northern Syria. According to Erdoğan, the airstrikes are just the beginning, and Turkey will also attack Syria by land when it suits it best.

Turkey expert Anu Leinonen considers it possible that Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO aspirations will affect the timing of Turkey’s massive operation in Syria. He works as a director at the Finnish Middle East Institute.

“It is seen that the NATO allies, especially the United States, do not want to intervene as strongly as they would otherwise.”

While Erdoğan is threatening a ground attack on Syria, he has stated that he is ready for negotiations with the Syrian president Bashar al-Assad with.

“If you want to see the situation as a game, Turkey’s pattern is now really complicated, and it plays on many fronts,” says Leinonen.

When Turkey launched airstrikes against Kurdish fighters on Sunday, it spoke of revenge. A bomb had exploded in Istanbul a week earlier, killing six and injuring 81 people.

The Kurdish YPG forces, which lead the Syrian Democratic Forces, and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have both denied involvement in the attack.

“Now more evidence has come out that they had nothing to do with the attack. Therefore, Turkey no longer talks about ‘time to pay the bill’, but only about terrorists,” says Leinonen.

“According to the Turkish media, the woman arrested for the attack in Istanbul has said during interrogations that her brother fought in the Free Syrian Army.”

The Free Syrian Army is a resistance movement fighting the al-Assad regime, which has cooperated with the Turkish military and the United States.

Leinonen Turkey would hope that NATO allies would take its security concerns seriously. But against Turkey’s wishes, the US is supporting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria.

The biggest enemy of the United States in Syria is the jihadist organization Isis, whose Kurdish fighters played a key role in defeating the caliphate. It is also important for the United States that the Kurdish fighters continue to guard the al-Holi camp.

The Al-Holi camp complex is practically an unofficial prison for former and current ISIS members and their family members. Most of the over 50,000 residents of the dangerous camp are children.

At least there were still people in October also Finnish children.

The Kurdish-led SDF announced on Thursday that eight of its fighters were killed in a Turkish strike on the al-Holi camp. The dead fighters were al-Holi’s guards.

If Turkish ground forces attacked Syria, the SDF would not be able to continue guarding al-Holi, the leader of the SDF Mazloum Abdi said British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBC.

“It would lead to another civil war in Syria and our counter-terrorism operations against ISIS would end.”

Turkey has denied that it struck the al-Holi camp.

Isis has carried out bloody terrorist attacks in Turkey as well. Leinonen has still not come across a broad public discussion in Turkey about whether Isis would revive if Turkey crushed the Kurdish forces in northern Syria.

“Turkey tends to lump all the actors it calls terrorists together. There is a good nation and the enemies of the nation. Kurdish terrorists, left-wing terrorists and Isis are talked about as if they were the same thing and not opposed to each other.”

When Isis rose, Turkey did not take the security threat caused by it seriously at first, but the members of the jihadist organization were allowed to pass through Turkey to Syria. Turkey became aware of the threat only in 2015 with the ISIS attacks.

Erdoğan’s led by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) lost its parliamentary majority in the June 2015 parliamentary elections and new elections were held in November of the same year.

They were preceded by an “atmosphere of terror”. There were many bloody terrorist attacks in Turkey, and the fighting between Turkey and the PKK started again after a break of many years and peace talks. The attack in Istanbul has raised fears in Turkey that Turkey would be returning to the cycle of violence as next year’s elections approach.

“There was a lot of violence in Turkey at the time when the AKP had lost the elections. The opposition does not actually blame the AKP for the attacks in Istanbul, but points out that it is taking advantage of the situation to create an atmosphere of crisis.”

Even before the attacks in Istanbul, the darkest estimates predicted that next summer’s elections would not be held at all, if Erdoğan is affected by the defeat of the previous one, Leinonen says. Instead of elections, there would be such a big crisis that there is no need to hold elections.

“Whether the crisis would be related to Greece, Cyprus or the war on the Syrian side, you can only guess,” says Leinonen.