Turkey | Erdoğan's party is trying to win back the big cities lost to the opposition

In 2019, the president's party AKP demanded a re-election in Istanbul, on the basis of allegations of electoral fraud, in which the opposition candidate won again.

in Turkey will be voted on Sunday in the local elections, where, among other things, the mayors of the country's big cities are chosen.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the party AKP is trying to win back the mayoral positions in the country's largest cities, which it lost to the opposition in 2019. At that time, the CHP of the country's main opposition party was elected mayor of Istanbul, the country's largest city Ekrem İmamoğlu. A CHP candidate was also elected to the leadership of the capital Ankara in the previous elections Mansur Yavaş.

Five years ago, the AKP demanded re-elections in Istanbul due to allegations of electoral fraud. However, İmamoğlu renewed his victory in the re-election held three months later.

Erdoğan himself served as the mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998.

70 years old Erdoğan said in early March that the upcoming local elections would be the last he would go through. It was the first time that Erdoğan has spoken publicly about stepping down from the country's leadership.

“I work non-stop. We're running around out of breath because this is the final for me. By virtue of the authority given to me by law, these are my last elections,” Erdoğan said.

However, Erdoğan believed that the AKP will remain in power even after he is no longer president.

Erdoğan has led Turkey for more than two decades, first as prime minister and since 2014 as president. He was elected president for a new five-year term last year.