Monday, August 28, 2023
Turkey | Erdoğan will visit Russia “soon”, negotiate with Putin on Black Sea grain transport

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 28, 2023
in World Europe
Turkey | Erdoğan will visit Russia "soon", negotiate with Putin on Black Sea grain transport

Turkey hopes to prevent a looming food crisis, a spokesman for Erdoğan’s AKP party said.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will “soon” visit Russia, where he will discuss the Russian president Vladimir Putin with, among other things, Black Sea grain transports, the spokesperson of Erdoğan’s party AKP Ömer Çelik said according to the news agency AFP.

The meeting will be held in Sochi on the Black Sea coast, Celik told reporters. He added that Turkey hopes to prevent a looming “food crisis”.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea grain export agreement in July. After the grain export agreement expired, Russia has warned that it considers all ships passing through the Black Sea to be military targets.

The paucity of exported grain worsens the already bad food safety situations in parts of Africa, for example.

admin_l6ma5gus

