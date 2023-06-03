Turkey | Erdoğan was sworn in and began his third term as president

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also participated in the event.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has taken the oath of office and thus begins his third term as president. Among other things, he promised to act impartially as president and to defend Turkey’s independence.

The event has also been attended by the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, who will visit Turkey on Saturday and Sunday. Stoltenberg’s visit is presumably motivated by the desire to get Turkey to accept Sweden’s NATO membership.

Stoltenberg said at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers earlier this week that it is time to welcome Sweden as a member of the military alliance.