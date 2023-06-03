Saturday, June 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Turkey | Erdoğan was sworn in and began his third term as president

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Turkey | Erdoğan was sworn in and began his third term as president

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has also participated in the event.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has taken the oath of office and thus begins his third term as president. Among other things, he promised to act impartially as president and to defend Turkey’s independence.

The event has also been attended by the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg, who will visit Turkey on Saturday and Sunday. Stoltenberg’s visit is presumably motivated by the desire to get Turkey to accept Sweden’s NATO membership.

Stoltenberg said at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers earlier this week that it is time to welcome Sweden as a member of the military alliance.

#Turkey #Erdoğan #sworn #began #term #president

See also  Brazil records 25 deaths and 14,644 new cases of covid-19
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result