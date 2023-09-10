Turkey | Erdoğan: Sweden’s NATO membership and F-16 sales to Turkey should be kept separate

Sweden must fulfill its promises before the Turkish parliament ratifies the country’s NATO membership, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Sunday.

Turkey has become the president of the United States Joe Biden of the administration’s alleged attempts to link F-16 fighter jet sales to Turkey and Sweden’s NATO membership, said the Turkish president, according to the news agency Reuters Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday.

Erdoğan said at a press conference after the G20 summit in Delhi, India, that he had discussed F-16 sales with Biden during the meeting. Then, according to Erdoğan, Biden spoke about the connection between the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership and fighter jet sales.

“This approach disturbs us greatly,” said Erdoğan.

Swedish submitted its application to the military alliance NATO in May 2022 at the same time as Finland. Finland became a full member in April, but Turkey has not yet ratified Sweden’s membership.

Turkey already had time to announce in connection with the NATO summit in July that it no longer opposes Sweden joining the alliance.

On Sunday, however, Erdoğan said again that Sweden must fulfill some of its promises to Turkey before the ratification documents are sent to the Turkish parliament.

Turkey asked for permission to buy $20 billion worth of US F-16 fighter jets in 2021. Turkey was excluded from the F-35 fighter program in 2019 because it acquired the S-400 missile system from Russia.

Joe Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan said a day after Erdoğan indicated that Sweden’s NATO membership ratification process was moving forward, that the fighter jet deals would be taken up with Congress in the United States.

“If you say that Congress will decide [hävittäjäkaupoista Turkkiin], so we also have a congress in Turkey – it is the Turkish Parliament. It’s not possible for me to say ‘yes’ [Ruotsin Nato-jäsenhakemukseen] alone, unless our parliament approves such a decision,” commented Erdoğan.