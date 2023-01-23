Turkey | Erdoğan: Sweden should not expect support for its NATO membership after the demonstration

The Swedish police gave permission for the demonstration to take place despite Turkish opposition.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Sweden should not expect Turkey’s support for joining NATO after a Koran was burned outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm.

“Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their NATO membership,” Erdoğan said in a speech after the cabinet meeting.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

On Saturday in the organized demonstration, a Danish far-right politician who opposes Islam Rasmus Paludan burned a Koran outside the Turkish embassy. According to AFP, the burning of the Koran followed Paludan’s nearly hour-long speech in which he attacked Islam and immigration in Sweden.

The Swedish police gave permission for the demonstration to take place despite Turkish opposition.

Because of the demonstration, the Swedish Minister of Defense Pål Jonson’s the visit to Turkey planned for this week will not take place. This was previously reported by the Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar.

Recurring demonstrations in Sweden have extorted between the countries and made the NATO negotiations difficult. Along with Hungary, Turkey is one of the only NATO member countries that has not yet ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden.

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston According to (vihr), however, the dialogue between Sweden and Turkey has remained despite the weekend demonstrations. The Koran was burned at the demonstration held in Sweden, and the Swedish flag was burned at the one held in Turkey.

“So far, the communication link between Stockholm and Ankara has been maintained. We have been in touch over the weekend, and I have also talked about this myself [Ruotsin] of the foreign minister Tobias Billström with regularly,” Haavisto said on Monday when he arrived at the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

According to Foreign Minister Billström, the Swedish government has made it clear that it does not accept the burning of the Koran, which Rasmus Paludan was guilty of at the weekend in Stockholm. At the same time, however, the government has emphasized that there is extensive freedom of speech in Sweden.

Billström said on Monday when he came to the meeting of foreign ministers that the connections with Turkey will continue at the diplomatic level. According to him, Sweden expects the document of understanding between Finland, Sweden and Turkey signed last summer to move forward despite the “disturbances”.

The news is updated.