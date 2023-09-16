Turkey | Erdoğan: Sweden has not fulfilled the obligations related to its NATO application

Erdoğan also accused the EU of “taking a distance” from Turkey.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has again accused Sweden of not fulfilling its NATO membership promises to Turkey. Among others, the Turkish Broadcasting Corporation reports on Erdoğan’s comments at the press conference TRT World.

Erdoğan criticized Sweden in particular for the demonstrations in which members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) have participated, among others. Turkey considers the PKK’s participation in the demonstrations to be an indication of Sweden’s inability to “fight terrorism effectively”. The EU has also classified the PKK as a terrorist organization.

According to Erdoğan, it is not enough that Sweden drafts new terrorism laws, it must also implement them.

Swedish in addition, Erdoğan accused the EU of “taking a distance” from Turkey, reports news agency AFP. Turkey’s intentions to join the Union have been at a standstill for a long time, as Turkey has not succeeded in making the improvements related to democracy and the rule of law required by the EU.

Before the NATO summit held in Vilnius in July Erdoğan hinted, that the EU should continue membership negotiations with Turkey so that Turkey could accept Sweden’s NATO membership. In Vilnius, Turkey however promised finalize Sweden’s NATO membership.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi traveled to Turkey earlier in September. According to the commissioner, the EU must see developments in Turkey’s human rights situation before negotiations can be restarted.

According to Erdoğan, Turkey can also part ways with the EU if it is necessary.