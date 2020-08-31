I.In the dispute over gas reserves in the Mediterranean, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again tightened the tone towards Greece and France. The political leaders in Athens and Paris are “greedy for money” and “incompetent”, said the head of state in Ankara on Sunday.

“When it comes to fighting, we are ready to be martyrs,” Erdogan said in a speech. He added: “The question is, are those who rebel against us in the Mediterranean ready to make the same sacrifices?”

“Do the Greek people accept the risk they are in because of their greedy and incompetent leaders?” Erdogan asked further. “Do the French people know the price they will have to pay for their greedy and incompetent leaders?”

Ankara and Athens are fighting over recently discovered gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean. Relations between the two NATO countries are therefore extremely tense. Given the situation, France has increased its military presence in the eastern Mediterranean as a sign of its support for Greece.