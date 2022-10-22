A referendum on the use of the hijab, the Islamic veil. This was proposed by the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is considering holding one referendum consultation on a constitutional amendment to guarantee the right to the headscarf in public administration, schools and universities. “If you dare, come, let us submit to the referendum ” the use of the Islamic veil, ” let the nation decide,” said the Turkish head of state addressing the leader of the main opposition party Kemal Kilicdaroglu during a televised speech.

Mostly Muslim, but with secularism enshrined in its constitutionTurkey has long been a country where the wearing of the headscarf has been banned in public administrations, schools and universities, as well as in some places such as parliament or the army.