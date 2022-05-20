Turkey Erdoğan is unpredictable, but Finland and Sweden are likely to join NATO in a few weeks, researchers tell HS

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan must, for domestic political reasons, make the situation look like Turkey is benefiting in some way from Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership, the HS is assessed.

Turkey and its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have caused gray hair in Finland and Sweden in recent days with comments that Turkey cannot accept countries as members of NATO.

The reasons have varied from the too lax attitude towards the people considered by Erdoğan to be terrorists in Finland in 2019. to make a decision not to issue new arms export licenses to Turkey. A similar decision has been made in Sweden.

However, no direct demands have been made to Finland from the Turkish government, unless the list of claims in paragraph 10 published by Sabah, which strictly adheres to the official line of the Turkish government, is calculated. For example, the Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto has commented that it would not give much weight to the list.

“There’s a lot of public twist going on about this right now. Some of the stuff in the press is certainly openings for domestic policy purposes. You can’t start commenting on every newspaper article, otherwise the ball will drown in this matter, ”Haavisto told STT.

President Sauli Niinistö summed up the situation speaking to Finnish journalists in Washington on Thursday. At the time, he stated that it was necessary to find out exactly “where the shoe squeezes” and then come up with a clear answer.

The state leadership is ready to have more detailed discussions with Turkey on what it wants.

At a press conference in Washington on Thursday, Niinistö said that Finland was ready to negotiate with Turkey on all its concerns.

That’s right Turkey seeks to counter-echo, says Carnegie Europe Visiting Fellow, former EU diplomat Marc Pierini To HS.

According to him, Erdoğan, who is in a difficult domestic political situation, is also trying to turn Finland’s and Sweden’s accession to NATO into their own victory.

Unclear requirements allow Turkey not to be locked into any particular condition in advance.

“Obtaining some kind of concession from Finland and Sweden would not be a small advantage for the difficult Turkish economic situation and the struggling Turkish leadership with the rising opposition,” Pierini describes.

“This is primarily a domestic game, the outcome of which is clear: NATO is expanding. At the same time [Turkin pääkaupunki] Ankara is trying to get the maximum compensation for it. ”

Hürcan Aslı Aksoy, Deputy Director of the Center for Applied Turkey Studies (CATS).

In Berlin Deputy Director of the Center for Applied Turkey Studies (CATS) Hürcan Aslı Aksoy is on the same lines.

However, he does not believe that Erdoğan can continue to stretch the membership of Finland and Sweden indefinitely. Instead, according to his estimates, the situation will be resolved in “a few weeks”.

“Prolonging the situation would isolate Turkey politically from other NATO members and Europe. In recent years, Turkey has tried to normalize its relations with Europe in the opposite direction. ”

The exclusion of Finland and Sweden from NATO would therefore mean a significant shift in Turkey’s current foreign policy, in which it has sought to avoid a significant deterioration in relations with Europe.

“Besides, Turkey has also worked to improve its relations with the United States, it would not allow its relations with the United States to be severed because of this,” Aksoy continues.

The United States has taken a strong stand in favor of Finland’s and Sweden’s membership of NATO. A strong signal to NATO members, and Turkey in particular, was President Sauli Niinistö and the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Anderssonin Thursday’s state visit to Washington, where they met with the president Joe Biden.

Aksoy also bases its view on the fact that Turkey has acted similarly in the past and has always always bowed.

For example, in 2019, Turkey stalled NATO decision-making around the approval of the Baltic and Polish defense plans for months. Even then, the reason for the counterattack was Turkey’s allegations of support for the Syrian Kurds.

“Similarly, Turkey initially refused to accept the Danish Anders Fogh Rasmussenia Secretary General of NATO. ”

The reason was Rasmussen’s comments on the Muhammad cartoons published by the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, which defended freedom of speech. Rasmussen eventually served as NATO’s secretary general from 2009 to 2014, despite Turkey’s busy attitude.

What kind could Turkey then receive compensation for Finland’s and Sweden’s membership of NATO?

Director of the Foreign Policy Institute Mika Aaltola estimates that BTI could well get Turkey and Sweden behind NATO by offering it something other than what it has demanded.

“Evidence can also be provided to Turkey by other means, such as engaging in other projects in Turkey. The list of requirements includes things that can be agreed upon, but also things that cannot be agreed for reasons of principle, Aaltola told STT on Friday.

Carnegie Europe Pierini is on the same lines. However, he stresses that the domestic political situation in Turkey is so tense that Erdoğan has no easy alternatives. Negotiations with Sweden in particular will be difficult.

“Turkey is trying to get the most out of the situation in terms of domestic political advantage, but at the same time minimizing foreign policy harm,” Pierini describes Erdoğan’s rebalancing.

Therefore, according to Pierin, all assessments of Turkish actions, including his own, should be treated with some caution. For example, Aksoy’s estimate that the situation will last only a few weeks is very likely, Pierin said. However, it cannot be sure.

“Erdoğan has such high stakes in the game that you can’t know the outcome.”

One there is a possible moment, if not for the whole situation, then at least for the clarification of Turkey’s demands today.

Mr Erdoğan has said he intends to discuss with the NATO secretary general on Saturday Jens Stoltenberg and with representatives of Finland on the phone.