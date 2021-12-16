Turkey’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, again dismissed officials from the country’s Ministry of Finance on Thursday, while tightening control over public bodies to ensure the implementation of the interventionist economic policy. In a decision published in the official diary From Turkey, Erdogan guided the resignation of deputy ministers Sakir Ercan Gul and Mehmet Hamdi Yildirim, who will be replaced by Mahmut Gürcan and Yunus Elitas. Earlier this month, the Turkish president had already changed command of the portfolio, with Nurettin Nebati in place of Lütfi Elvan.

The change comes on the same day Turkey’s Central Bank announces its monetary policy decision. Analysts expect the institution to bow to pressure from Erdogan to cut interest rates, despite mounting inflationary forces.

The market’s distrust of unorthodox policies has penalized the Turkish lira and led the local BC to intervene in the exchange rate four times since the beginning of December. Around 5:00 am (Eastern), the dollar rose to 15.2232 Turkish lira, 14.8736 late yesterday afternoon.

