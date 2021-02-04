Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may well brandish threats and send his repressive police, his attitude poorly masks the fears of a power in the face of a challenge that is emerging in Turkey. Originally, the protests were directed against the appointment of a rector, Melih Bulu, a business figure, a former parliamentary candidate for the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the ruling party.

The anger of the students and staff of this Bosphorus University was all the greater as Bulu was appointed directly and without consultation by Erdogan himself. He is, moreover, the first rector chosen from outside the university community since the 1980 military coup in Turkey. An eminently provocative gesture for this most famous higher education establishment in the country but whose reputation as progressive and rebellious is well established. In the past five years, more than a dozen universities across the country have also been closed.

The authorities will not allow the repetition of the 2013 scenario

At least 250 people in Istanbul and 69 others in Ankara were arrested this week, the vast majority of them students, during clashes between protesters and police. However, from the first days, the Turkish head of state attacked LGBT people, whose rights became a demand of the protest after the arrest of four students accused of insulting Islam for having organized an art exhibition including a representation of a sacred site of Islam adorned with rainbow flags. “We do not consider that these young people who are members of terrorist organizations really have the national and moral values ​​of our country”, denounced Erdogan. “Are you students or terrorists trying to occupy the rector’s office? A way, for him, to try to denigrate the movement. The AKP’s main partner in the ruling coalition has also violently attacked student protesters. “They are poisonous snakes whose heads must be crushed,” said the leader of the Nationalist Action Party (MHP, far right), Devlet Bahçeli.

But chase the natural, it comes back at a gallop. Erdogan claimed that authorities would not allow the student protest to turn into anti-government protests like the ones in 2013, known as the Gezi movement (referring to the park that is in Istanbul’s Taksim Square), which the had aimed when he was prime minister. Which is to recognize that the protest obviously goes beyond the only and although legitimate LGBT claim.

This Generation Z has only ever known the power of the AKP, which it strongly contests

Youth unemployment is 29% in Turkey. Recent research shows that 37.9% of new graduates are unemployed. However, this generation Z, unlike its elders, has only ever known the power of the AKP, which it strongly contests. Erdogan knows that there will be around 5 million new voters in the next general elections, scheduled for 2023. Undoubtedly one of the reasons for his desire to change the Constitution, especially in the judicial and economic fields. This would include granting the wishes of the far right (MHP) and banning once and for all the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), accused of “terrorist” and cover of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK ).