Turkey | Erdoğan confirmed a new, early election date

Turkey’s parliamentary and presidential elections will be held on May 14, the president confirmed on Sunday.

22.1. 19:59

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed on Sunday that the country’s parliamentary and presidential elections will be held on May 14. This is reported by the news agency Reuters.

On Sunday, the presidential office released a video of Erdoğan meeting with young voters in Bursa province.

“I am grateful to God that we are walking side by side with you, our first-time voting youth, in the May 14 elections,” Erdoğan told the youth group in a video.

The elections were originally supposed to be held on June 18, so they were moved up by about a month.

Erdoğan has already hinted earlier in January that the vote can be brought forward. According to Reuters, an official from Erdoğan’s AKP party had said, for example, that the June elections would fall during the summer holiday season, when people travel.

Last Wednesday Erdoğan already gave a clear hint about the new date as well. In a speech to the AKP, he said that Turks would “show their reaction to the opposition coalition” on the same day as the country’s elections in 1950.

Elections were held in Turkey on May 14, 1950, in which the Democratic Party became the leading party. It defeated the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which had ruled the country since its foundation.

Turkey of the parliamentary and presidential elections is according to opinion polls, it’s getting tight. For Erdoğan, who has led Turkey for 20 years – first as prime minister and then as president – ​​they may become the toughest test of his reign.