The Turkish president compared the Israeli prime minister to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday gave a full-wing to the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin to Netanyahu, which he has barked several times during the ongoing Gaza war. At the same time, Erdoğan pledged his support to the Palestinian organization Hamas.

“Netanyahu and his regime, with their crimes against humanity, are writing their names as the continuation of Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini as modern-day Nazis,” Erdoğan said of the Israeli of the i24 channel while speaking on Saturday in Istanbul. Erdoğan referred to the dictators of Germany, the Soviet Union and Italy to Adolf Hitler, to Joseph Stalin and to Benito Mussolini.

Erdoğan vowed that no one can force Turkey to list Hamas as a terrorist organization, as the US and the EU have done.

“Turkey is a country that talks openly with the leaders of Hamas and supports them steadfastly.”

The Turkish president assured that he would do everything to make the Israeli authorities responsible for the “mass murders they have committed in Gaza in disregard of international law”. At the same time, he reprimanded the world's Muslim population for forgetting the Palestinian cause.

“The Islamic world of two billion people has not fulfilled its obligations,” Erdoğan told the news channel Al Jazeera by.

Erdoğan has been at war with Israel since the beginning of his reign, i.e. since 2003, when he became the prime minister of Turkey.

Relations between Turkey and Israel were finally warming up until Hamas attacked Israel. In Israel's opinion, Erdoğan did not scold Hamas but started barking at Israel as soon as the Israeli armed forces attacked the Gaza Strip.

The first time Erdoğan compared Netanyahu to Hitler was last New Year's Day when he spoke at a rally in Istanbul in defense of Palestine.

Netanyahu did not fare much worse.

“Erdoğan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and has a world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose him, is the last person who can preach morality to us,” Netanyahu replied in January.

of Istanbul Professor at Medeniyet University Helin Sari Ertem commented in January for the BBCthat Erdoğan is setting up Netanyahu for domestic political reasons.

“Palestine has long been important to the Turks through the political field,” Ertem said. “So the Turkish administration cannot consider the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as a mere foreign policy matter. It really is a decisive issue in domestic politics.”

So Erdoğan wants his popularity to be sufficient not only in his own AKP party but also in all other groups. At the same time, he appears as an important statesman in the entire Islamic world.

Turkey the president who led for more than two decades held a press conference in Istanbul on Friday together with the visiting president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky with. Erdoğan said he is ready to organize peace talks in which Russia will also participate. Zelenskyi politely dodged the suggestion.

Appearing as a central figure in the Islamic world is not enough for Erdoğan. He also wants to go down in history as a great peacemaker. Finally, the Turkish leader surprised his audience by saying that this month's local elections will be his last.

The very next day, he gave a fiery Hamas speech, which, however, did not sound like the homework speech of a 70-year-old peacemaker retiring.

“Don't believe him”, opposition activist Ercan Özcan commented on Erdoğan's announcement of the last elections on Friday, according to AFP.

“We know he's trying to change the constitution to ensure his election over and over again.”