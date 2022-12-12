Home page politics

Of: Christoph Gschossmann

He will probably soon be retiring from politics: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, here at a performance in Samsun. © IMAGO/Turkish presidency/apaimages

Erdogan at the head of Turkey: The world hasn’t known it any other way, and has done so for decades. After the coming legislative period, however, it should be over, he announced.

Istanbul/Munich – He’s probably had enough: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may soon be retiring from politics. In his own words, Erdogan does not want to run again if he wins the election next year. The 68-year-old announced this at a performance in the northern Turkish city of Samsun on Saturday.

He wants to ask for the nation’s support one “last time” in 2023. After that, he will be handed over to younger politicians. With his conservative Islamic party, the AKP, Erdogan is hoping for success in the parliamentary and presidential elections, which will take place in June at the latest.

80 percent inflation in Turkey – enormous pressure on Erdogan

The pressure on Erdogan is enormous in view of more than 80 percent inflation. According to a survey in November, neither a coalition of six opposition parties nor the AKP with its partner, the ultra-nationalist party MHP, currently have an absolute majority. A victory for Erdogan in the presidential election that is taking place at the same time is also anything but certain.

Detaching Erdogan is the declared goal of the six opposition parties, including the centre-left CHP. The alliance has not yet announced a presidential candidate. Erdogan has been in power for almost 20 years – first as prime minister and since 2014 as president. Since the parliamentary system was replaced by a presidential system in a referendum five years ago, the president has had significantly more powers.

Turkey was also recently in focus as the mediator of the grain agreement between Ukraine and Russia. He wants to extend this to other goods as well. (cgsc with dpa)

