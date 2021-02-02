Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a man without surprise, faithful to the image he wanted to give himself: conservative in all areas, treating as enemies including Muslims. And to assert its narrow views, all pretexts are good. Especially when it comes to displaying a retrograde and anachronistic morality.

Events qualified as “Terrorists”

The Bosphorus University has been the scene of several student protests in recent weeks to demand the resignation of the rector, Melih Bulu. A personality from outside the university close to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Events qualified as “Terrorists” by Erdogan. But when young people hung, in front of the rector’s office, a painting representing the Kaaba (this cubic building located in the center of the courtyard of the great mosque of Mecca) adorned with rainbow flags, a symbol associated with the LGBT community, its blood has only turned. “We will lead into the future not an LGBT youth, but a youth worthy of the glorious history of this nation”, he told AKP executives. “You are not LGBT youth. You are not one of those young people who commit acts of vandalism. On the contrary, you are the ones who mend broken hearts. “

“We are not going to lower our eyes”

Comments made after Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu trumpeted that “Four crazy LGBT people” had been arrested. The arrest of the students sparked an uproar among opposition parties. The hashtag “We’re not going to look down,” referring to a video of police officers ordering protesters to look down, was widely shared on social media. Homosexuality has been legal throughout modern Turkish history. But gay people are often victims of harassment, and LGBT events – including Istanbul’s Gay Pride – have been blocked under Erdogan.