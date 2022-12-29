President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the end of the retirement age requirement, which gives more than 2 million Turks the possibility to immediately choose to exercise their right to a pension, according to what was communicated in a press conference last night. “With the regulation that we agree with today, about 2.25 million more people will be entitled to retire. No age limit will apply to be entitled to a pension”, informs a press release from the presidency.

The measure was loudly demanded by the opposition and by the unions, who demanded that, instead of allowing retirement upon reaching a minimum age, the requirement was the obligatory number of days worked before retiring. The reform comes in addition to the increase in the minimum wage approved last week, six months before the general elections, as reported by the Turkish channel Trt Haber.

In his appearance, Erdogan recalled that in order to access the pension in Turkey, three conditions must be met: the number of days paid with a salary, the period covered by paying contributions and age, but the reform changes this scheme. To date, there are 13.9 million retirees in Turkey. “The regulation that we have approved covers those who meet the first two conditions, but are waiting for retirement only because of their age,” the president clarified.