Turkey Earthquake | Turkey abandons efforts to find survivors

So far, more than 46,000 people have been found dead in the earthquake. About 40,000 of the dead are in Turkey and the rest in Syria.

Turkey has ended the rescue operations resulting from the earthquakes two weeks ago in almost all of its regions, reports news agency AFP. Rescue operations are still continuing in the provinces of Kahramanmaraş and Hatay. The epicenter of the earthquake was in Kahramanmaraş.

Early on Monday morning, February 6, a strong earthquake struck southern Turkey and northern Syria. As a result of the earthquake, more than 46,000 people have been found dead so far. About 40,000 of the dead are in Turkey and the rest in Syria. In the past 24 hours, not a single survivor was found in Turkey’s rescue operations, reports AFP.

The earthquake is the deadliest since the 2010 Haiti earthquake, which killed between 100,000 and 316,000 people. For Turkey, the earthquake is the worst in more than 700 years.

People are still missing, and in Turkey, for example, around 105,000–300,000 homes have been destroyed. Turkey and Syria have received a lot of international aid, but getting aid to Syria in particular has been difficult. The Syrian region is also already ravaged by war.

Doctors Without Borders organization said on Sunday that the aid supplies to Syria are currently not enough to cover even the pre-earthquake needs.

On Sunday, 14 trucks belonging to the organization reached northwestern Syria, reports the Reuters news agency. Earlier, the World Food Program WFP had said that the Syrian authorities are preventing aid organizations from entering the area in northwestern Syria. Most of the deaths in Syria have occurred in the northwest, which is controlled by anti-presidential rebels.

The World Health Organization WHO has estimated that around 26 million people in Turkey and Syria need humanitarian aid.

A cow was buried in the mud in the earthquake in the small village of Demirkopru in Hatay, Turkey.

So Neither Turkey nor Syria has said how many are still missing.

Finding survivors is now considered highly unlikely, and many hope that even a body could be found in the ruins. Someone you could bury.

“Would you like to find the body yourself? We wish. We hope that there is something to bring to the family”, who participated in the rescue work with his bulldozer Akin Bozkurt told Reuters in Kahramanmaraş.

“People are waiting with hope while we dig up the ruins. They want a funeral and a grave,” Bozkurt said.

of the United States foreign minister Antony Blinken will visit Turkey on Sunday. According to news agencies, he arrived in the country in the morning.

Blinken’s purpose is to discuss aid being sent to the earthquake zone. The United States has delivered approximately 200 rescue workers and relief supplies to the earthquake-affected region at a cost of 85 million dollars.

On Sunday, Blinken said that the United States will give one hundred million dollars more in humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria.