Mexico sent several of its well-known search and rescue dogs to Turkey on Tuesday to help search for people buried under rubble after Monday’s devastating earthquakes on that country’s border with Syria.

(Follow minute by minute the details of the tragedy of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria)

Total, There are 16 dogs that took off in the morning on a plane from Mexico City to Turkey. It should be remembered that the Latin American country, prone to earthquakes, has outstanding experience in terms of civilian and military equipment to deal with this type of natural disaster.

(You can read: Deadliest earthquakes of the 21st century: where did they go and how many victims did they leave?)

Precisely, the Mexican Government sent 150 specialized search and rescue elements to Turkey to help the victims and those affected by the earthquakes, whose fatalities are already counted at more than 7,200 and injured people at around 31,000.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry of that country specified that the specialized inter-institutional urban search and rescue team is made up of elements from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), the Ministry of the Navy (Semar) and the Mexican Red Cross.

(See also: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: shocking aerial images of the catastrophe)

These troops will collaborate in response actions to help the affected populationadded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

“The team includes medical and food service cells, 35 search and rescue experts from the Army’s Immediate Response Team for Emergencies or Disasters (ERIED) (25 specialists and 10 dog lovers),” the agency said.

Mexico and rescue dogs

Dogs won the hearts of Mexicans during the 2017 earthquake in their country, when these animals saved several lives. The most remembered case is that of Frida, a Labrador retriever who became famous when the international media recorded her looking for survivors in Mexico City with protective glasses and boots.

(Also: ‘They need help, but nobody comes’: the rescue after the earthquakes in Turkey)

Frida died of old age last year, but left an important legacy. The Mexican navy credited him with saving 12 lives and locating 40 bodies in operations in Mexico, Haiti, Guatemala and Ecuador.

On this occasion, a friend of Frida’s will be in Turkey. This is Ecko, a Belgian Malinois, who is part of the Mexican Navy team that travels to the area of ​​the tragedy.

On his Twitter account, Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Relations, published several photographs and videos of the dogs that that country sent to Turkey. In one of the videos, Ángel Daniel Hernández says that he has been training his German Shepherd Rex since he adopted him five years ago.

(Also: Double earthquakes? The rare phenomenon that would have occurred in Turkey and Syria)

Ángel Daniel Hernández and Rex, rescuers from the Mexican Red Cross participating in the solidarity mission with Turkey and Syria pic.twitter.com/KYUEdGMCWB — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) February 7, 2023

The work of these animals is not minor, since they are used in areas where the use of heavy machinery could cause the rubble to collapse even more, putting the lives of the survivors at risk. Dogs are trained to sniff out humans and alert their handlers by barking and scratching at the ground where the scent is strongest.

Mexican authorities say their mission is to “save lives” and while the dogs can detect the scent of bodies, as well as those buried alive under the rubble, the hope is that their rapid deployment will result in rescues in recovery place.

(Keep reading: Video: Bird songs alert people moments before earthquake in Turkey)

These actions occur after the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, offered help to Turkey and Syria on Monday after the series of earthquakes that began early Monday morning in ten provinces in the southeast of Turkey.

This aid is added to that of a hundred countries and institutions, mainly with the contribution of teams of volunteers for the rescues as well as financing and supplies for the care of the survivors of the tragedy.

(You can read: Some 23 million people are at risk after the earthquake, according to the WHO)

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING