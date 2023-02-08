“It is still not possible to find Angelo Zen”, the entrepreneur from Veneto who cannot be traced in Kahramanmaras in Turkey “where our civil protection already exists. The searches continue”. And “we are unable to trace an Italian family of Syrian origins, three adults and three minors who were in Antioch”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to the microphones of ‘Il Cavallo e la torre su Raitre’.

“We asked our civil protection which is already operational in Antioch for news, we also asked the Turkish civil protection but – reports the Foreign Minister – there is still no news of these six people”.

Meanwhile, Tajani says, “the San Marco ship will leave for Turkey to bring more aid and a field hospital for the population”. For the consequences of the earthquake in Syria, “with the Defense administration we will send medical equipment and ambulances donated by private individuals to Beirut which we will deliver to the Red Crescent”.

Ukraine – Returning then to talk about Ukraine and President Zelensky’s visit today first to London and then to Paris where tonight he will also meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the deputy prime minister to those who ask him if Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been excluded replies sharply: “Absolutely not tomorrow he will meet Zelensky face-to-face in Brussels”. As for the hypothesis that Zelensky asks the EU for fighter jets, he says: “Each country will decide, Italy does not send other types of weapons other than those to defend the Ukrainian territory”.

Regeni case – And when asked about relations between Italy and Egypt, he explains: “I personally asked al Sisi to remove all the obstacles, we won’t stop, we will continue to work”, he assures. “But this doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t talk to Egypt, which is a decisive country in the fight against terrorism and also on the issue of energy supply”.