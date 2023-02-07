Rescuers saved the lives of his wife and son, but failed to do the same for him: goodbye to Eyup Turkaslan

The drama that has hit southeastern Turkey in the past few hours is unprecedented. Thousands of people lost their lives in the terrible earthquake that struck the country last night and, among these, there is also the professional footballer Eyup Turkaslan. The dramatic announcement.

Rescue operations continue Turkeywhere last night three strong earthquakes devastated an entire region, destroyed buildings and buried tens of thousands of people under the rubble.

All the world is sending rescue teams in Turkey and there are already thousands of people rescued and pulled alive from the rubble of a country completely destroyed, physically and morally.

At the same time, unfortunately, they are thousands also the people who didn’t make it. The latest update speaks of over 5 thousand victims, but sadly the figure is destined to rise.

Among the missing also appear many well-known personalities of Turkish sport. Like for example an entire women’s volleyball team. 14 athletes were in a sports arena at the time of the quake and all of them are still under the rubble.

Christian Atsu, former Chelsea, Porto and Newcastle player and currently registered in Turkey for theHataysporremained under the debris for many hours, to then be miraculously extracted alive.

Eyup Turkaslan drama

Did not have the same luck, unfortunately, the Turkish goalkeeper of Malatyaspor, Eyup Turkaslan. Rescuers have extracted his wife and child alive in the past few hours, but not him. In the past few hours he was declared deceased.

Lots of i condolence messages for the champion, including that of the Turkish football legend and former Inter Milan champion Hakan Sukurwho wrote on social media:

May God have mercy on him. I wish your loved ones all the strength possible to face this disaster. I am shocked by all that has happened, saddened by the loss of a dear friend, a brother.

His teammates and especially his own are also shocked trainer. The latter is grieved because he knew what Turkaslan was the only one his footballer not to leave the city in the two days off he had given the team.