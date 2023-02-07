Turkey is experiencing turbulent and dramatic hours after the terrible earthquake that destroyed entire cities and buried thousands of civilians under the rubble. Among these, until a few hours ago, there was also the professional footballer Christian Atsu. For hours, no one had news of him. Fortunately, late yesterday evening, rescuers extracted him alive and transported him to hospital.

A real one hecatomb the one that took place in the past few hours on the border between Turkey and Syria. At 4.17 in the morning yesterday, local time, a very strong earthquake hit the south of Turkeybordering the Syria. The recorded magnitude was even 7.9 on the Richter scale.

This was followed by others two of settlingwhich like the first exceeded 6 degrees.

Whole cities have been destroyed and thousands of civilians buried under the rubble of buildings now reduced to a pile of debris and dust.

THE rescuers they have been working for hours and using all their strength to save as many people as possible, but the balancestill provisional, it is already dramatic. I am already over 5 thousand people who have lost their lives. The figure, however, is sadly destined to grow exponentially as the hours go by.

Christian Atsu’s Hours of Terror

Among the missing also many famous sports personalitiessuch as Christian Atsu, professional soccer player fromHatayspor.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian has a very important past in top-level European clubs, such as Chelsea, Port, Everton, Rum raisin And Newcastle.

Last summer he landed in Turkey and a few hours before the earthquake, he scored his first, beautiful goal in an official match.

After the shock and the collapse of the building where he was staying, he was lost and for hours no one heard from him. The President, the coach and all those close to the club have expressed their anxiety.

Fortunately, late yesterday evening, in the total devastation in which the country lives, good news arrived. Rescuers have identified the player and after hours of digging they have it rescued.

The club has made it known that it is wound and having difficulty breathing. He is currently hospitalized and his life would not be in danger.