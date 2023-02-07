Earthquake in Turkey: former Chelsea player Atsu pulled alive from the rubble

Is alive, Christian AtsuThe Ghanaian footballer that was left trapped In the earthquake which affected Syria and Turkey. The former Chelsea and Newcastle United player was rescued from the rubble and, according to the Guardian, he was transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties. The Turkish team of Hatayspor, a club for which the midfielder born in 1992 is playing for, communicated that the player was missing. Other players from the same Turkish team are also currently missing.

Atsu boasts a past in some prestigious European clubs; in 2012-13 he stood out with the Porto shirt, so much so that Chelsea decided to sign him. Then a long wandering between Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Malaga, to then land in the Arab championship and, finally, in Turkey, at Hatayspor which plays in the Süper Lig.

