Turkey earthquake: Erdogan says ‘all our units are on alert’

In the early hours of Monday in Turkey there was an emergency due to a strong earthquake that shook the country. some reports They assure that it was of a magnitude of 8.1 and the number of those affected by the earthquake is still unknown.

Heavy fires have been reported in the post-earthquake city of Kahramanmaras. In addition, it had repercussions in some of the neighboring countries, with reports of Collapsed buildings on the Syrian border.

The president of Turkey, Erdogan, has already referred to the population regarding the emergency that has required the government to declare itself on maximum alert.

“I send my best wishes to all our citizens affected by the earthquake in Kahramanmaras. All our relevant units are on alert under the coordination of AFAD”assured President Erdogan to international media.

The Turkish government is requesting immediate international assistance to assist all those affected by the strong seismic activity.

This earthquake has generated massive damage in the country, collapsing buildings in the city of Adana, Turkey. Furthermore, it could be felt in the neighboring nations of Syria, Cyprus, Lebanon and Jordan.

ALEJANDRA PARRA

Writing TRENDS