Turkey earthquake: Erdogan says ‘all our units are on alert’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The epicenter of the quake was in Kahramanmaras and was felt as far as Beirut, Lebanon.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
In the early hours of Monday in Turkey there was an emergency due to a strong earthquake that shook the country. some reports They assure that it was of a magnitude of 8.1 and the number of those affected by the earthquake is still unknown.
Heavy fires have been reported in the post-earthquake city of Kahramanmaras. In addition, it had repercussions in some of the neighboring countries, with reports of Collapsed buildings on the Syrian border.
(It may interest you: At least 16 dead in a multiple traffic accident in central China).
The president of Turkey, Erdogan, has already referred to the population regarding the emergency that has required the government to declare itself on maximum alert.
“I send my best wishes to all our citizens affected by the earthquake in Kahramanmaras. All our relevant units are on alert under the coordination of AFAD”assured President Erdogan to international media.
(Suggested reading: The dead rise to 100 in an attack against the Police in a mosque in Pakistan).
The Turkish government is requesting immediate international assistance to assist all those affected by the strong seismic activity.
This earthquake has generated massive damage in the country, collapsing buildings in the city of Adana, Turkey. Furthermore, it could be felt in the neighboring nations of Syria, Cyprus, Lebanon and Jordan.
More news
The shocking video of the earthquake that shook the Philippines
China asks not to ‘speculate’ after Pentagon accusation on spy balloon
This is the military pact between the US and the Philippines that raises tension with China
ALEJANDRA PARRA
Writing TRENDS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Turkey #earthquake #Erdogan #units #alert
Leave a Reply