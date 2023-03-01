Hurriyet: Turkey earthquake death toll reaches 45,089

The death toll from devastating earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 45,000. Writes about it Hurriyet with reference to the National Emergency Management Office.

According to the latest information, the number of victims of the cataclysm in the provinces of Kahramanmarash, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazig has reached 45,089 people.

On Tuesday, February 28, a new earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck central Turkey. The epicenter was located 16 kilometers from the city of Kayseri, where more than a million people live.

On February 6, two earthquakes hit the Kahramanmaras province in southeastern Turkey. At that time, the magnitude was estimated at 7.7 and 7.6. Thus, earthquakes have become the most powerful in the country over the past 84 years. The World Health Organization also called them the worst natural disaster in the European region in a century. Tremors followed by aftershocks were recorded in 11 provinces and also in neighboring countries.