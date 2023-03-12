Erdogan says quake death toll in Turkey reaches 48,000

The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has reached 48 thousand people. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. RIA News.

The head of state also said that the number of injured exceeded 115 thousand people. At the moment, the country continues to eliminate the consequences of a natural disaster.

Earlier, German MP Engin Eroglu predicted that a series of earthquakes that took place in Turkey in early February could lead to a new flow of refugees seeking to enter the European Union. He asked the Council of Europe whether the EU has a plan of action for such a risk.