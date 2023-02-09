The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey has risen to 17,674, while 72,879 have been injured, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Thursday, February 9.

As transmits CNN Turka search and rescue team of 29,622 is in the field.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6. Since the first earthquake, at least 285 aftershocks have been registered in the country. Most of the aftershocks were recorded in the central part of Turkey.

The death toll from the cataclysm is growing every hour. According to the latest data, 1347 people died as a result of the earthquake in Syria. the number of victims is 2295.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that the earthquake was the strongest since 1939. He pointed out that more than 60 countries of the world have declared their readiness to provide support and assistance to Ankara in eliminating the consequences of the earthquake.

In particular, seven cynological crews and more than a hundred specialists in rescue work from Russia flew into the destruction zone. On Thursday, Russian rescuers were reported to have pulled several people out of the rubble in Khatai.

On February 9, Roskosmos showed the consequences of an earthquake in the Turkish city of Iskenderun. The photo shows that after the earthquake, part of the territory was flooded in the port, the buildings collapsed, and thick smoke formed over the container warehouse caused by the fire.