Turkey quake death toll reaches 2,921, 15,834 injured

The number of victims of the earthquake in Turkey approached three thousand people. This was reported to the Department of Emergency Situations, informs agency Anadolu.

According to the agency, the death toll rose to 2,921. Also, 15,834 people were injured as a result of the disaster.

Russian rescuers will work in one of the most affected areas of Turkey

Earlier it was reported that more than 100 Russian rescuers arrived in Turkey to assist Turkish colleagues in the aftermath of the earthquake. They brought with them the necessary emergency and rescue tools for search operations, including endoscopes, acoustic search devices that make it possible to detect the victim in the rubble at a depth of up to 4.5 meters, georadar and thermal imagers. The department noted that an airmobile hospital was deployed in the emergency zone. It will include therapeutic, operational and resuscitation units.

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, Russian rescuers will work in one of the most affected areas of Turkey – Kahramanmarash. Also, a board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia arrived in Turkey with the leadership of the department, in particular, the deputy head of the department, Alexander Chupriyan. An-148 aircraft landed at Adana airport.

Tremors felt by residents of several countries

On the morning of February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck Turkey, the strongest in the country since 1939. A few hours later, another earthquake of magnitude 7.7 was recorded in the central part of the country. By the time of writing, another 5.6 magnitude storm had occurred in central Turkey.

Tremors were felt in Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus and Georgia. In addition, tourists in southern Italy were warned of the danger of a tsunami due to an earthquake in Turkey. According to the forecasts of the employees of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the waves can reach the regions of Calabria, Apulia and Sicily.

According to Orkhan Tatar, Director General of the Department of Earthquakes and Risk Reduction of the Emergency Management Department (AFAD), over five thousand buildings collapsed as a result of the disaster. Infrastructure was also partially destroyed. He urged citizens not to enter damaged buildings as there is a risk of further collapse due to ongoing aftershocks.

5606 buildings collapsed as a result of a natural disaster

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared nationwide mourning throughout the country until February 12 inclusive.