A US caver suffers a serious injury during an expedition in Turkey’s Morca Cave. The international rescue mission is huge.

Mersin – It is a spectacular rescue mission: In southern Turkey, the daring rescue of a seriously ill speleologist from the USA is currently under high pressure, as the news channel NBC had previously reported.

Morca Cave in Turkey: Seriously injured US speleologist must be rescued

Accordingly, on Wednesday and Thursday (September 6th and 7th), an international rescue team tried to get the 40-year-old American Mark Dickey out of the extremely deep Morca sinkhole in the south of the huge country. Dickey is said to have suffered a stomach hemorrhage while on an expedition. Rescuing him is an extremely difficult undertaking.

With a depth of 1276 meters, the Morca sinkhole is the third deepest cave in Turkey – including rocky outcrops and other imponderables. As of Thursday afternoon (5 p.m.), no final all-clear could be given for the American speleologist, who comes from Croton-on-Hudson near New York.

The cave is located in the very extensive hinterland of the Turkish Riviera within the Taşeli Plateau, a heavily karstified plateau landscape behind the south coast between the major cities of Alanya (about 360,000 inhabitants) in the west and Mersin (about 1.05 million inhabitants) in the east.

Rescue of US cavers in Turkey: helpers from Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia and Hungary involved

After all, the rescuers have probably already reached Dickey. As the US broadcaster NBC reports, he can walk with the help of other people. The bleeding has also stopped and his condition is stable, the report said. However, there is still no stretcher on site to get the injured man out of the cave safely. The Turkish Caving Association said: “Logistically and technically, the operation is one of the largest cave rescues in the world, involving 150 rescuers.”

Specifically, in addition to Turkish rescuers, researchers from Bulgaria, Italy, Croatia and Hungary are working to secure it. The Taşeli plateau is always a starting point for expeditions. It forms a continuous karst belt between the Mediterranean Sea and the central Anatolian plateau and, with its hilly landscape, is the largest karst area in Turkey. Limestones from the Jurassic Cretaceous period are typical and interesting for researchers.

Mark Dickey: US caver is a cave rescuer himself

According to his Facebook account, Dickey is himself a cave rescuer and instructor with the National Cave Rescue Commission (NCRC), as well as part of the medical commission at the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA). His own expertise should ultimately help his rescue. (pm)