Turkey | Dozens were injured in the earthquake in Turkey, no extensive material damage is known

Turkey At least 35 people have been injured in the earthquake in Istanbul, says the country’s health minister Fahrett’s Koca on Twitter. According to the tweet, most of the injured were in Düzce, which is located less than two hundred kilometers from Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul.

Koca said earlier in his tweetthat one was injured after jumping out of the building in panic.

The earthquake was felt in a wide area and in several cities. According to the Turkish authorities, the magnitude of the earthquake was 5.9, but the US Geological Survey reported a magnitude of 6.1.

Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu said on television that no significant damage or collapsed buildings are known. According to the authorities, schools will remain closed today in the provinces of Düzce and Sakarya.

The published pictures of the incident show people wrapped in blankets outside their homes early in the morning. Some have lit fires to stay warm.

Authorities have announced that there are controlled power outages in the Düzce area, and residents have been asked not to panic.

Turkey is one of the world’s most active earthquake regions. Experts have long warned that a strong earthquake could cause significant damage in Istanbul, where construction is allowed without safety measures.