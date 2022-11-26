Turkey does not intend to ask for permission to conduct anti-terrorist operations in Syria and Iraq. This was announced on November 26 by the official representative of the president of the republic, Ibrahim Kalyn.

“Turkey is not going to ask for permission to conduct operations to ensure the country’s national security,” the agency quoted him as saying. Anadolu.

The official also pointed out that in the event of an attack or a terrorist act on its territory, Turkey always discusses the situation with NATO allies. Kalin also noted that all the actions of the Turkish army on the border with Syria and Iraq are based on Article 51 of the UN Charter – “The right to self-defense.”

“We expect joint steps from partners, and in the absence of such steps, we are ready to solve the problem on our own,” Kalyn explained.

Commenting on the US reaction to the Pençe-Kılıç operation carried out by the Turkish armed forces in northern Syria and Iraq, the representative of the Turkish leader noted that the modern concept of combating terrorism involves “destroying the threat in the bud.”

“Countries that, at the slightest threat against them, without even thinking, strike at territories located tens of thousands of kilometers from their borders and at the same time criticize Ankara’s operations directly at the borders of Turkey, demonstrate a clear contradiction in their position,” the press concluded. secretary of Tayyip Erdogan.

Earlier, on November 23, the guarantor countries of the “Astana process” (Russia, Iran and Turkey) condemned the growing activity of terrorist groups in Syria. In addition, they expressed their determination to continue cooperation to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Prior to this, on November 21, it was reported that Turkish army fighters attacked the area of ​​​​the American Kurdish training base in Al Hasek in Syria. It was alleged that the attacked American facilities were responsible for training soldiers of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey has designated as a terrorist organization.

After that, it was reported that F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force resumed strikes in Syria on the positions of Kurdish formations from the PKK and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG). It was clarified that they are applied to the Syrian region of Kobani in response to the shelling of Turkish cities.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in turn, said that he was considering the possibility of conducting ground operations in Syria and Iraq after the completion of the air part. He stressed that the neutralization of terrorist organizations, their destruction is now an integral duty of the Turkish security forces.

In addition, Erdogan reproached Russia for allegedly failing to fulfill its anti-terrorist obligations in Syria and Iraq. The Turkish leader recalled the agreement reached with the Russian side in Sochi in 2019 to clear the region of terrorists. Ankara considers Kurdish armed formations to be such. However, according to him, these agreements are not being implemented.

Then he said that he did not discuss the air operation of the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria and Iraq by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden. Erdogan noted that “both Biden and Putin know that we can undertake such operations in this region at any time.”

Since 2011, the armed conflict has continued in Syria. Negotiations on its settlement, known as the “Astana format”, have been underway since 2017. During this time, Turkey has already carried out three military operations in northern Syria.