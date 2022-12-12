A field with oil reserves of 150 million barrels has been discovered in northeastern Turkey. This was announced on Monday, December 12, by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He stressed that the value of these reserves is estimated at about $12 billion.

“This is one of the 10 largest fields discovered onshore in 2022,” the agency quoted him as saying. Anadolu.

On November 29, it became known that imports from Russia to Turkey in October 2022 decreased by $1.2 billion compared to September. So, in October, goods worth $4.9 billion were imported, there was a decrease in the volume of purchases by Turkey of Russian raw materials, including coal, oil, natural gas and oil products.

However, as Anton Kravtsov, financial expert of the Finmir marketplace, explained to Izvestia, despite this, the supply of coal and hydrocarbons from the Russian Federation to Turkey increased by 2.9 times over the year, and imports of crude oil in January-July increased by 2.4 times. times.

Earlier, on October 21, The New York Times reported that India, Turkey and Brazil have increased their purchases of Russian goods since February of this year.

In June, in the Turkish city of Adana, oil was found in two wells, the reserves of which are estimated at $1 billion.