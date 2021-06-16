Wales wasted a penalty, but won 2-0 against Turkey and moved to four points in the Euro 2020 group A standings. Lights and shadows for Gareth Bale who gave the assist of the two winning goals, but missed a penalty and has yet to postpone the appointment with the first seal of the tournament.

Goals from Roberts and Ramsey decide who is the protagonist of Wales’ three main chances in the first half. The first at 6 ‘: the former Arsenal gets rid of Soyuncu in the area and finds Cakir’s response at the near post. The most sensational at 24 ‘: Bale verticalizes, Ramsey cuts in a regular position but face to face with Cakir kicks to the stars. The good opportunity for the advantage is registered only at 43 ‘and is repeated on the axis of the two most representative players of Wales: Bale again rewards with a millimeter throw the inclusion of Ramsey who this time cannot be wrong and signs the 1- 0 that punishes a Turkey once again renounced and not very dangerous in the goal area. Yilmaz is isolated, just like against Italy while even Under is uninspired like Calhanoglu. It is no coincidence that Turkey’s first chances are the product of a corner kick. At 30 ‘cross in the center, the Sassuolo defender Ayhan stands out, but finds Morrell’s rescue.

At 54 ‘another dangerous corner: this time it is Yilmaz who makes a safe mistake in the center of the area in scissoring. At 60 ‘Wales wasted the chance to close the games. Bale does everything: he earns the penalty for a foul by Celik in the area, but kicks to the stars from eleven meters. Siege tests for Turkey that relies on the inspiration of Cengiz Under, who appeared less inspired than the Olympic test against Italy. The last chance, however, is for Demiral in the 87th minute: still a corner, detachment of the Juventus player but Ward overcomes and protects the result. In the finale there is also room for nervousness and a hint of a fight. But above all there is room for the 2-0: Bale slips away on the sideline and unloads for Roberts who signs the definitive double after 5 ‘of recovery.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS