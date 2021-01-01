Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that 15 cases of infection with the coronavirus strain that was previously detected in the UK have been identified in the country.

In his Twitter, he clarified that the new strain was discovered during research in 15 people who entered Turkey from the UK. He added that the temporary entry to Turkey from Britain has been suspended.

Earlier, the “British” strain of coronavirus has already been identified in some countries, for example, in the United States and the United Arab Emirates, and in Germany, according to media reports, it was discovered back in November. In Russia, this kind of COVID-19 has not yet been recorded, but recently it was found in the border region of Finland with Vyborg, Russia.