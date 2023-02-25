Relatively new buildings have also been damaged, despite a tightening of building regulations under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Among other things, the opposition accuses the government of not having enforced the regulations. Before taking power, Erdogan had promised safe homes following a 1999 earthquake that killed more than 17,000.
Two strong earthquakes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria on February 6. As far as is known, these have cost the lives of at least 50,000 people. Many victims have fallen, especially in Turkey. Thousands of aftershocks followed the quakes.
