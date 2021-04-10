The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority said the country did not set additional requirements for PCR tests for COVID-19 when visiting it for tourists. On Sunday, April 11, reports REN TV…

The ministry clarified that entry into Turkey is carried out according to the previous rules, and the information that special PCR tests will be requested upon entry does not correspond to reality.

“There are no changes in the rules of entry from the Russian Federation into our country, the previous practice continues,” the Civil Aviation Administration reports.

On April 9, Izvestia’s sources in the Ministry of Transport and among the two largest tour operators reported that air traffic with Turkey could be limited from April 12 for a month due to the situation with the coronavirus.

In Turkey, the situation with the coronavirus has been rapidly deteriorating over the past week. So, on April 8, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said that basically new strains of coronavirus enter Russia from Turkey, and the incidence in the republic itself has increased by 3.5 times.

She also stressed that residents of Russia should rest inside the country in order not to be quarantined abroad. The head of the department added that domestic tourism in the Russian Federation is actively developing and the authorities are striving to provide citizens with a comfortable stay at an affordable price.

According to the International Bureau of Statistics Worldometer as of April 10, 3 798 333 cases of COVID-19 were detected in Turkey, of which 33 702 were fatal. Since the start of the pandemic, 3,301,217 people have fully recovered.