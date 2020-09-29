Turkey denies claims that its plane was shot down by an Armenian Su-25. This was announced by the head of the communications department of the presidential administration of the country Fahrettin Altun on Tuesday, September 29.

“The allegations that the Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian plane do not correspond to reality,” the TV channel quoted Altun as saying. NTV…

Colonel Vagif Dargahli, head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, also denied information from Yerevan that the Armenian Air Force’s Su-25 shot down a Turkish F-16 fighter.

“The bombardment of a Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Armenian army in the sky of Karabakh is another fantasy of the Armenian military propaganda machine,” Dargyakhli said. Sputnik Azerbaijan…

In turn, the Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghonyan said “RIA News”that Yerevan has not yet applied for help to the CSTO in connection with the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, but the situation may change after Ankara shot down the plane of the Armenian Air Force, the issue is now being discussed, a statement will be made.

“There will now be a statement on the possibility of contacting the CSTO or not, we have this opportunity. We are now discussing this issue in connection with the development of the situation, the leadership of the country is discussing, ”Toghonyan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the press secretary of the Armenian Defense Ministry Shushan Stepanyan said that the Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian Su-25 in the airspace of Armenia, the pilot of the attack aircraft was killed.

Earlier on the same day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced its readiness to destroy the S-300 air defense systems, which Armenia plans to transfer to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The aggravation of the conflict in Karabakh took place on September 27. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry stated that the Armenian military fired at settlements on the line of contact.

Yerevan accused Baku of air and missile attacks in the region. The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic declared martial law and general mobilization. Armenia has taken similar measures. Partial mobilization was announced in Azerbaijan.

Yerevan believes that Turkish military specialists and equipment are participating in the conflict on the side of Azerbaijan. Ankara said that they do not yet see any reason to send their military to Karabakh. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his support for Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev. According to the Turkish politician, the time has come “to end the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia.”

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control of the region and seven adjacent districts. Since 1992, negotiations have been underway on a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group, headed by three co-chairs – Russia, the United States and France.