Ankara (Union)

Yesterday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called on the United States to show understanding regarding a new ground military operation that his country might launch in Syria, after Washington expressed its “strong opposition” to such a step.

Turkey has been threatening for months to carry out a new incursion into northern Syria, and has intensified preparations over the past month after a deadly bomb attack in Istanbul, which it blamed on Kurdish militants.

“The United States asked us to reassess,” Akar told reporters.

He added that Turkey had also asked allied countries that have a military presence in Syria not to allow local militias to raise their flags and use their military uniforms.

“We remind them of the need to keep terrorists away from them, and they must eventually sever their ties with terrorist organizations,” he said.

The Kurdish YPG militia leads the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkey considers the YPG to be the Syrian wing of the PKK, and classifies them as terrorist organizations.

The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by both the United States and the European Union.