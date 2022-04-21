Homeowners and companies were hit by exorbitant bills, after the Turkish government sharply raised electricity tariffs on January 1.

The price hike sparked protests, and several small businesses displayed their bills on their windowsills to show they might have to close.

To relieve the people a bit, the government has taken several measures including re-adjusting the level at which families are charged higher fees, and some companies using more electricity.

However, many families struggle to keep up.

CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledged early this year not to pay his electricity bills until the government withdraws the price increases.

In a video clip, he posted on his Twitter account, he said: “I just received some news from my wife. They have cut off the electricity to the house.”

Kilicdaroglu, 73, said in a video that he wanted to show solidarity with about 3.5 million Turkish families who were cut off electricity last year due to non-payment, adding: “Prices have exceeded 400 percent in the past three years.”

The political leader stated, “Energy is a major human right. It is like bread, water, and air. Electricity is my right. I wanted to be the voice of those who cannot pay the bills.”

There was no response from government officials to that.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate rose to a two-decade high of 61 percent in March, eroding citizens’ savings and making it difficult to buy basic items such as food.

Experts say the real rate of inflation may be much higher than the official figure.